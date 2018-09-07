In the “Massachusetts Works” special issue of the Globe Ideas section, we focused on what Massachusetts gets right. Massachusetts leads the nation in many fields, such as health care coverage, biotech, and higher education, among others. In this event, we will talk to some of the people who, through their art, inventions, and vision, are helping make Massachusetts work. Read more about how Massachusetts Works here.







At the event we will be joined by Colin Angle, CEO of iRobot, Betty Francisco, co-founder of the Latina Circle, and Ekua Holmes, artist, illustrator, and advocate, in a conversation moderated by The Boston Globe's Anica Butler.